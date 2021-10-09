Post Modi, Biden meet focus is now on moving forward on range of issues: White House

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A fortnight after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the White House has said that the focus is now on continuing to move forward on a range of issues by senior level officials from both India and America.
“At this point, the focus is going to be on continuing to work through high-level interlocutors, whether it’s the Secretary of State and the leaders at the State Department, or leaders from our national security team, about how we can continue to move forward on a range of issues, whether it’s economic security, physical national security, or addressing Covid and getting the pandemic under control,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday.
“So, that work will continue at lower than the leader level, but still high levels in the weeks and months ahead,” Psaki said, responding to a question on the India-US relationship.
In less than a fortnight after the Modi-Biden in-person bilateral meeting, there has been a flurry of high-level visits between the two countries and several Cabinet-level visits are in the pipeline in the next few weeks.
Prominent among them include, the US visit of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and India visit of the Deputy Secretary of State Windy Sherman.
Also see: US CEOs share experience of coming together to help India during Covid crisis
On Friday, the two countries held their 16th Defence Policy Group meeting and the Pentagon announced the visit of the US Chief of Naval Staff to India next week.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to travel to the US, possibly next week.
And Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is likely to travel to Washington DC in November for the next round of 2+2 meeting to be hosted by their American counterparts Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.
On September 24, Biden had hosted Modi for a 90-minute bilateral meeting in his Oval Office of the White House. Since then, there has been a sudden acceleration in activities related to the India-US relationship, including in some of the key areas like climate change, defence, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.
Also see: India, US to review bilateral agenda, outcomes following PM’s US visit
A senior-level Biden Administration official from US Trade Representatives visited India this week for trade talks.
Psaki said the Quad and bilateral meeting here in September were an opportunity “to discuss the importance of the relationship and the partnership, the work that can be done moving forward, as well as, of course, the bilateral meeting.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...