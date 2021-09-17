News

YouTube pays ₹4 lakh royalty per month for my lectures, says Gadkari

PTI Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated on September 17, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari   -  The Hindu

During Covid times, I became a chef, started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference, he further added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he gets ₹4 lakh every month as royalty from YouTube, as viewership of his lecture videos posted on the platform has increased during the pandemic period.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry had started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During Covid-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said he did two things.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign university students, uploaded on YouTube.

"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased, and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work don't get appreciation.

Published on September 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ministers (government)
YouTube
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like