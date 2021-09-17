YouTube pays ₹4 lakh royalty per month for my lectures, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he gets ₹4 lakh every month as royalty from YouTube, as viewership of his lecture videos posted on the platform has increased during the pandemic period.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry had started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During Covid-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said he did two things.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign university students, uploaded on YouTube.

"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased, and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work don't get appreciation.