The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a business school under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), conducted its 37th annual convocation recently.

The batch of 2021-23 comprised 488 students. This included 370 students from the 39th batch of the PGDM (post-graduate diploma in management) programme, 58 students from the eighth batch of the PGDM - Banking and Financial Services programme, 23 students from the fourth batch of the PGDM - Human Resources Management programme, and 37 students from the third batch of the PGDM - Marketing programme.

Jalaj Dani, Co-Promoter of Asian Paints and Chairman of Addverb Technologies Ltd, delivered the convocation address and conferred diplomas and special awards on the students.

In his speech, he emphasised the importance of prioritisation, making good choices, and leaving behind a legacy. Dani also highlighted the need for humility and gratitude for the success one gets, which creates an obligation to support weaker sections of society.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-VC and Director of TAPMI, delivered the institute report.

Lt General MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MAHE, presided over the convocation ceremony. Dilip G Naik, Pro-VC (Mangaluru); NN Sharma, Pro-VC (Strategy and Planning); and P Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, were present on the occasion.