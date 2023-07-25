The Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has given its approval to the proposal of setting up an “India-Japan Study and Research Centre” for enhancing management education and research competencies in specific areas of mutual interest between both two countries.

Debashis Chatterjee, re-appointed Director, IIMK, said the initiative will provide for the transfer of knowledge and competencies in areas of mutual interest, thereby, facilitating research collaborations and student exchange programmes with various Japanese institutes of higher learning. This will also promote understanding of Japan in India and India in Japan through research, training, and other management development programmes.

Rajib Shaw of Keio University Japanhas been appointed as a visiting professor for advice to IIMK on Centre activity. “The Centre will have immense potential to contribute not only to two of our countries, but it can also serve beyond bilateral collaboration in generating and implementing new innovation”, he said.

IIM Kozhikode has ongoing collaboration and tie-ups with more than 50+ foreign universities for student exchange programmes through international immersion. IIM Kozhikode has set itself the institutional mission of ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ and aims to extend the Institute’s academic association with other foreign countries through education and research to foster future education and research activities advantageous to both collaborating partners.