Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent unit of MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education), has introduced B Tech in Computer Science and Financial Technology.

The programme, which is approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the rapidly evolving fintech industry. The institute will start offering this course from July 2023.

Commander Anil Rana, Director of MIT, said: “This programme will facilitate students interested in a career in fintech with knowledge of the fintech domain and technology. This will help the students to contribute to India’s emergence as a global fintech powerhouse.”

Yogesh Pai, Professor and Head of the Department of Humanities and Management of MAHE, said the introduction of the B Tech programme in Computer Science and Financial Technology at MIT Manipal is a significant milestone in the Indian education landscape.