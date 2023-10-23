The National Institute of Technology Calicut is gearing up to enhance industry relations, research, and skill development by collaborating with Japanese industries and universities. The Institute has inked two MoUs with industries and academia in Japan to ensure advancement in technology and research sectors.

Also read: NIT Calicut to appoint experts as faculty to improve industry relations

The Collaboration with Japanese academia and industry will enhance skill development and employability through enhancement programmes, said Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut, who is currently leading a delegation to Japan from NITC. He emphasised that the MoUs will facilitate and accelerate joint research, education, field studies, and consultancy projects within India, Japan, and other countries.

The deliberations between NITC and the Japanese counterpart have paved the way to MoUs under the Indo-Japan Collaboration to promote skill connect and human resource exchange programmes. NITC has signed MoUs with India Japan Laboratory, Keio University and also with NehaN Technologies K.K, Japan.

Also read: National Institute of Technology Karnataka establishes three centres of excellence

The NITC student community can reap the benefits of the collaboration as they will get the opportunity to engage in research and project works in Japan, said Prasad Krishna. Besides this, joint initiatives with Japanese industries and academia will help them make use of the advanced technologies and prepare for the industry, he added.

The MoU with India Japan Laboratory, Keio University will focus on undertaking the development of case studies and foster joint publications, research papers and reports. The partners envision organising real-time and virtual webinars, seminars, workshops and conferences on emerging technologies and exchanging training resources.

These will not only foster R&D collaborations and faculty exchanges but also the exchange of students for skill development, and exchange of start-ups incubated in NITC for immersion and interactions with the industry in Japan.

The MoU between NITC and NehaN Technologies K.K, Japan focuses on campus support and industrial training for NITC students in Japan. The collaboration will also foster infrastructure facilities like incubation centres for NITC and ensure regular joint projects, awareness programs, exhibitions, and other relevant. Discussions are in progress to jointly develop an offshore NITC-Japan Skill Centre that will liaise with Japanese academia and industries for developing opportunities for the students of NITC for internships and career development under the purview of the MoU.