Decoding the e-scooter cost matrix

Electric scooters are the fastest growing segment in the Indian two-wheeler market on account of demand subsidies, low running costs and improving product specs.
It is estimated that in FY30, penetration of e-2W will touch nearly 38%. However, do note that the e-2W companies’ cost structure currently is not allowing them to generate net profit.
While the demand of high speed e-scooters is picking up pace, battery costs account for a significant chunk of operating costs.
Unfortunately, battery cells are mostly imported. Here is a detailed look at e-scooter market dynamics
Published on
July 12, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.