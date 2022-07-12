Decoding the e-scooter cost matrix

Electric scooters are the fastest growing segment in the Indian two-wheeler market on account of demand subsidies, low running costs and improving product specs.

It is estimated that in FY30, penetration of e-2W will touch nearly 38%. However, do note that the e-2W companies’ cost structure currently is not allowing them to generate net profit.

While the demand of high speed e-scooters is picking up pace, battery costs account for a significant chunk of operating costs.

Unfortunately, battery cells are mostly imported. Here is a detailed look at e-scooter market dynamics