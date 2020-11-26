‘Nivar’ crosses Puducherry coast, weakens as severe cyclone

The very severe cyclone ‘Nivar’ began the elaborate landfall process over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry from 11.30 pm into the midnight of Wednesday and 2.30 am early this (Thursday) morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) once again getting a dangerous storm to do its bidding with respect to the time and place of the crucial event.

‘Nivar’ had brought high-velocity winds of 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr at the time of landfall just as the IMD had predicted. Till 6.30 m, more than six hours since the landfall process started, Puducherry recorded exceptionally high rainfall of 30 cm, after ‘Nivar’ brought heavy rain bands to batter to the town.

Heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast today (Thursday) with isolated extremely heavy falls over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu; and Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam; Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South-East Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the remaining districts of North Interior Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh and South-East Telangana.

Cuddalore, Puducherry pounded

At 6.30 am, the severe cyclone lay centered over North Coastal Tamil Nadu, about 60 km North-North-West of Puducherry and buffeted by wind speeds of 85-95 km/hr gusting to 105 km/hr. ‘Nivar’ would continue to move to North-West and weaken further into a cyclone by 9.30 am.

Cuddalore, 23 km to the South, followed with 27 cm; with Chennai (11.3 cm); Karaikal (9.6 cm); and Nagapattinam (6.3 cm) next on the list of stations recording the highest rainfall till 6.30 am, the IMD said. Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, have been witnessing persistent rain and strong winds into the run-up of the landfall earlier from Wednesday,

Fresh low to develop in Bay

Details of property damage due to water-logging and fallen trees and loss to life, if any, are yet to emerge. Thousands of people had been evacuated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu. Many districts in the state and the Union Territory of Puducherry have declared a holiday on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southern parts of the Bay of Bengal by November 29, which a number of global models predict could become the next storm (even a cyclone, the third of the North-East monsoon season) and headed for the Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coast by early December.

An extended IMD outlook valid from December 1 to 3 has said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfall may break out over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Kerala while it would be isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorms likely over the rest of the extreme South Peninsular India.