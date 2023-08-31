₹1579 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1560
1600
1625
Sell the stock if it declines below 1575; stop-loss at 1600.
₹1435 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1410
1450
1470
Go long as the stock breached a hurdle; stop-loss at 1410.
₹442 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
435
450
460
Buy as the risk-reward is favourable. Keep stop-loss at 435.
₹175 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
173
180
185
Trend is uncertain and so, avoid fresh trades in this stock.
₹2418 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2385
2325
2450
2500
Consider going short as trend is bearish; stop-loss at 2450.
₹567 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
555
575
600
Go short if the stock falls below 565; stop-loss can be at 575.
₹3390 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3330
3410
3460
Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.
19340 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19280
19220
19400
19500
Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19400; stop-loss at 19340.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
