₹1579 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1560

1600

1625

Sell the stock if it declines below 1575; stop-loss at 1600.

₹1435 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1410

1450

1470

Go long as the stock breached a hurdle; stop-loss at 1410.

₹442 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

435

450

460

Buy as the risk-reward is favourable. Keep stop-loss at 435.

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

173

180

185

Trend is uncertain and so, avoid fresh trades in this stock.

₹2418 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2385

2325

2450

2500

Consider going short as trend is bearish; stop-loss at 2450.

₹567 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

555

575

600

Go short if the stock falls below 565; stop-loss can be at 575.

₹3390 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3330

3410

3460

Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.

19340 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19280

19220

19400

19500

Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19400; stop-loss at 19340.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

