₹1445 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1455

1475

Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹1555 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1525

1570

1600

Go short on a rise at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1575

₹421 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

419

416

424

428

Go short only below 419. Stop-loss can be kept at 420

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

257

267

270

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2901 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2875

2820

2920

2960

Wait for dips. Go long at 2880 with a stop-loss at 2870

₹744 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

738

734

747

751

Go long on dips at 739. Stop-loss can be placed at 737

₹3974 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3945

3910

4010

4060

Go long only on a break above 4010. Keep the stop-loss at 3995

22119 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21960

22160

22275

Go long on a break above 22160. Keep the stop-loss at 22120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

