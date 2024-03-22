₹1445 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1455
1475
Go long only above 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹1555 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1525
1570
1600
Go short on a rise at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1575
₹421 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
419
416
424
428
Go short only below 419. Stop-loss can be kept at 420
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
257
267
270
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2901 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2875
2820
2920
2960
Wait for dips. Go long at 2880 with a stop-loss at 2870
₹744 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
738
734
747
751
Go long on dips at 739. Stop-loss can be placed at 737
₹3974 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3945
3910
4010
4060
Go long only on a break above 4010. Keep the stop-loss at 3995
22119 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21960
22160
22275
Go long on a break above 22160. Keep the stop-loss at 22120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
