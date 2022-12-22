₹1617 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1590

1635

1650

Go short below 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1620

₹1510 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1532

Go long on a break above 1520 with a stop-loss at 1515

₹335 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

333

331

337

341

Go short now and at 336. Keep the stop-loss at 338

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

138

145

147

Bearish. Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 146

₹2584 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2520

2600

2640

Initiate shorts now and at 2595 with a stop-loss at 2610

₹593 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

586

600

605

Looks very volatile. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3267 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3200

3290

3320

Wait for dips. Go long at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3225

18278 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18200

18140

18400

18520

Go long on a bounce from 18200 with a stop-loss at 18170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

