₹1617 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1590
1635
1650
Go short below 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1620
₹1510 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1532
Go long on a break above 1520 with a stop-loss at 1515
₹335 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
333
331
337
341
Go short now and at 336. Keep the stop-loss at 338
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
138
145
147
Bearish. Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 146
₹2584 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2520
2600
2640
Initiate shorts now and at 2595 with a stop-loss at 2610
₹593 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
586
600
605
Looks very volatile. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3267 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3200
3290
3320
Wait for dips. Go long at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3225
18278 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18200
18140
18400
18520
Go long on a bounce from 18200 with a stop-loss at 18170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
