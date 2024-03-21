₹1431 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1428

1400

1440

1460

Sell the stock if it falls below 1428; place stop-loss at 1440.

₹1554 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1525

1570

1600

Appears weak. Short this stock with a stop-loss at 1580.

₹415 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

400

416

425

Go short as it could see an intraday fall; stop-loss at 420.

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

250

265

270

Trade along the direction of the break of 258-265 range.

₹2886 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2860

2830

2890

2935

Buy if the scrip breaches 2890; keep stop-loss at 2865.

₹736 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

724

705

740

750

Sell as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 750.

₹3970 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3960

3900

4020

4100

Trading near a support. Buy with a tight stop-loss at 3930.

21919 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21750

21600

22000

22130

Short now and on a rally to 22000. Place stop-loss at 22150.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   