₹1431 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1428
1400
1440
1460
Sell the stock if it falls below 1428; place stop-loss at 1440.
₹1554 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1525
1570
1600
Appears weak. Short this stock with a stop-loss at 1580.
₹415 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
400
416
425
Go short as it could see an intraday fall; stop-loss at 420.
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
258
250
265
270
Trade along the direction of the break of 258-265 range.
₹2886 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2860
2830
2890
2935
Buy if the scrip breaches 2890; keep stop-loss at 2865.
₹736 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
724
705
740
750
Sell as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 750.
₹3970 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3960
3900
4020
4100
Trading near a support. Buy with a tight stop-loss at 3930.
21919 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21750
21600
22000
22130
Short now and on a rally to 22000. Place stop-loss at 22150.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
