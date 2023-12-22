₹1686 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1650
1700
1710
Buy now and on a dip to 1670; stop-loss at 1650.
₹1536 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1545
1560
Wait for now and buy on a dip to 1525; stop-loss at 1500.
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
445
458
462
Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.
₹202 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
198
206
210
Refrain from trading as the intraday trend is unclear.
₹2562 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2520
2570
2600
Go long if the stock breaks out of 2570; stop-loss at 2550.
₹643 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
650
660
Buy now and on a dip to 630; place stop-loss at 620.
₹3789 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3800
3880
Initiate longs on the break above 3800; stop-loss at 3775.
21376 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21320
21200
21420
21570
Buy now and on a dip to 21320; place stop-loss at 21250.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
