₹1686 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1650

1700

1710

Buy now and on a dip to 1670; stop-loss at 1650.

₹1536 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1545

1560

Wait for now and buy on a dip to 1525; stop-loss at 1500.

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

445

458

462

Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.

₹202 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

198

206

210

Refrain from trading as the intraday trend is unclear.

₹2562 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2520

2570

2600

Go long if the stock breaks out of 2570; stop-loss at 2550.

₹643 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

660

Buy now and on a dip to 630; place stop-loss at 620.

₹3789 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3800

3880

Initiate longs on the break above 3800; stop-loss at 3775.

21376 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21320

21200

21420

21570

Buy now and on a dip to 21320; place stop-loss at 21250.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

