₹1422 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1390
1435
1455
Go short only below 1415. Keep a stop-loss at 1425
₹1659 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1695
1720
Go long now and at 1645. Stop-loss can be kept at 1630
₹409 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
407
403
411
414
Go short only below 407. Stop-loss can be placed at 408
₹270 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
267
264
272
276
Go long on a break above 272. Keep the stop-loss at 271
₹2974 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2950
2930
2995
3040
Go long only above 2995. Keep the stop-loss at 2985
₹759 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
754
750
761
766
Go short now and at 760. Stop-loss can be kept at 762
₹4000 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3975
3900
4020
4055
Go long on a break above 4020. Stop-loss can be kept at 4010
22138 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22080
22000
22215
22280
Go short on a break below 22080. Keep the stop-loss at 22105
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.