₹1422 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1390

1435

1455

Go short only below 1415. Keep a stop-loss at 1425

₹1659 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1695

1720

Go long now and at 1645. Stop-loss can be kept at 1630

₹409 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

407

403

411

414

Go short only below 407. Stop-loss can be placed at 408

₹270 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

272

276

Go long on a break above 272. Keep the stop-loss at 271

₹2974 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2950

2930

2995

3040

Go long only above 2995. Keep the stop-loss at 2985

₹759 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

754

750

761

766

Go short now and at 760. Stop-loss can be kept at 762

₹4000 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3975

3900

4020

4055

Go long on a break above 4020. Stop-loss can be kept at 4010

22138 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22080

22000

22215

22280

Go short on a break below 22080. Keep the stop-loss at 22105

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

