₹1649 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1615

1660

1675

Appears bearish. Go short below 1640; stop-loss at 1655.

₹1495 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1450

1540

1575

Refrain from trading as the trend appears uncertain.

₹462 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

455

470

480

Might see a bounce; go long with stop-loss at 459.

₹211 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

215

220

Buy the stock only if it falls to 208; stop-loss at 206.

₹2718 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2670

2750

2800

Buy now and on a dip to 2700; place stop-loss at 2675.

₹620 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

630

638

Go long in case the stock rebounds; stop-loss at 610.

₹3736 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3660

3600

3750

3800

Price action unclear; stay away from trading this stock.

21690 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21500

21300

21825

22000

Bet on the direction of the break of 21500-21825 range.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

