₹1649 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1660
1675
Appears bearish. Go short below 1640; stop-loss at 1655.
₹1495 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1450
1540
1575
Refrain from trading as the trend appears uncertain.
₹462 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
455
470
480
Might see a bounce; go long with stop-loss at 459.
₹211 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
215
220
Buy the stock only if it falls to 208; stop-loss at 206.
₹2718 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2670
2750
2800
Buy now and on a dip to 2700; place stop-loss at 2675.
₹620 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
620
610
630
638
Go long in case the stock rebounds; stop-loss at 610.
₹3736 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3660
3600
3750
3800
Price action unclear; stay away from trading this stock.
21690 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21500
21300
21825
22000
Bet on the direction of the break of 21500-21825 range.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.