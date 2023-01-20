₹1644 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1620

1650

1670

Go long above 1650. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹1541 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1550

1575

Go short below 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹332 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

328

333

336

Take fresh shorts now with a tight stop-loss at 334

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

154

157

Initiate longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 149

₹2471 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2460

2430

2480

2500

Go short below 2460. Keep the stop-loss at 2470

₹590 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

588

586

592

596

Go long above 592. Stop-loss can be kept at 590

₹3372 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3350

3390

3410

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

18105 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18080

18035

18160

18220

Go short on a break below 18080. Keep the stop-loss at 18110

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

