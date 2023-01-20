₹1644 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1620
1650
1670
Go long above 1650. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹1541 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1550
1575
Go short below 1525. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹332 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
328
333
336
Take fresh shorts now with a tight stop-loss at 334
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
154
157
Initiate longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 149
₹2471 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2460
2430
2480
2500
Go short below 2460. Keep the stop-loss at 2470
₹590 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
588
586
592
596
Go long above 592. Stop-loss can be kept at 590
₹3372 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3350
3390
3410
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
18105 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18080
18035
18160
18220
Go short on a break below 18080. Keep the stop-loss at 18110
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
