Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty 50 Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1404 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1355

1410

1435

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1395

₹1471 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1400

1485

1520

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1485. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505

₹304 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

303

301

307

310

Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh longs now and accumulate at 302 with a stop-loss at 299.

₹129 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

124

132

136

Can see a fresh fall from current levels. Go short now and at 131. Keep the stop-loss at 134

₹2419 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2370

2445

2470

Bouncing from a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2415 only if RIL breaks below 2400

₹528 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

514

532

545

Uptrend nears a resistance. Go short with a stop-loss at 535 if SBI reverses lower from 532

₹3188 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3100

3200

3235

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

16660 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16500

16420

16775

16870

Range bound. Go short if the contract reverses down from 16775. Keep the stop-loss at 16820

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 28, 2022
technical analysis
