Day Trading Guide for July 28, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1404 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1380 1355 1410 1435 Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1395 ₹1471 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1440 1400 1485 1520 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1485. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505 ₹304 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 303 301 307 310 Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh longs now and accumulate at 302 with a stop-loss at 299. ₹129 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 127 124 132 136 Can see a fresh fall from current levels. Go short now and at 131. Keep the stop-loss at 134 ₹2419 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2370 2445 2470 Bouncing from a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2415 only if RIL breaks below 2400 ₹528 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 520 514 532 545 Uptrend nears a resistance. Go short with a stop-loss at 535 if SBI reverses lower from 532 ₹3188 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3150 3100 3200 3235 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges 16660 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16500 16420 16775 16870 Range bound. Go short if the contract reverses down from 16775. Keep the stop-loss at 16820 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.