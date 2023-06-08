₹1607 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1635

1650

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 1590.

₹1289 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1250

1310

1330

Go long on thes stock with stop-loss at 1270.

₹443 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

433

452

455

Buy if the stock bounces off the suppor at 440.

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

158

160

Go long if the price dips to 152; stop-loss at 150.

₹2498 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2420

2500

2540

Buy on a break out of 2500; stop-loss at 2475.

₹588 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

583

573

590

600

Go long on the break of 590; stop-loss at 583.

₹3274 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3200

3300

3325

Buy if the stock breaches 3300; stop-loss at 3250.

18800 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18765

18725

18900

19000

Go long now and on a dip to 18765. Stop-loss at 18725.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

