₹1607 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1635
1650
Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 1590.
₹1289 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1250
1310
1330
Go long on thes stock with stop-loss at 1270.
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
433
452
455
Buy if the stock bounces off the suppor at 440.
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
158
160
Go long if the price dips to 152; stop-loss at 150.
₹2498 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2420
2500
2540
Buy on a break out of 2500; stop-loss at 2475.
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
583
573
590
600
Go long on the break of 590; stop-loss at 583.
₹3274 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3200
3300
3325
Buy if the stock breaches 3300; stop-loss at 3250.
18800 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18765
18725
18900
19000
Go long now and on a dip to 18765. Stop-loss at 18725.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.