Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 25, 2020

| Updated on June 24, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

₹1032 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1025

1010

1055

1070

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,025 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

710

700

730

740

Infosys can remain bullish above ₹700; so, buy on dips while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹700

₹191 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

188

182

197

203

As the stock bounced off a support, consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with stop-loss at ₹185

₹83 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

78

88

91

Though ONGC is bearish, ₹82 is a good support. Hence, go short with tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹82

₹1727 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1705

1685

1735

1750

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,735 levels

₹184 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

175

187

190

Since the stock of SBI displays weakness, initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹190

₹2042 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2010

1990

2055

2075

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels

10299 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10260

10200

10345

10400

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from the support at 10,260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

