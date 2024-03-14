₹1460 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1430
1470
1500
Buy the stock if it rallies past 1470; stop-loss at 1455.
₹1611 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1570
1630
1655
Stay away as the stock is moving sideways.
₹422 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
410
430
435
Sell now and also on a rise to 430; stop-loss at 440.
₹254 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
240
265
272
Testing a support. Sell below 250 with stop-loss at 255.
₹2864 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2845
2800
2900
2935
Short now and on a rally to 2900; stop-loss at 2950.
₹746 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
740
705
755
775
Initiate short below 740; place stop-loss at 750.
₹4148 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4135
4075
4200
4250
Go long if the stock bounces off 4135; stop-loss at 4060.
22076 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21800
22250
22380
Wait and go short on a rally to 22250; stop-loss at 22325.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
