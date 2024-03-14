₹1460 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1470

1500

Buy the stock if it rallies past 1470; stop-loss at 1455.

₹1611 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1570

1630

1655

Stay away as the stock is moving sideways.

₹422 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

410

430

435

Sell now and also on a rise to 430; stop-loss at 440.

₹254 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

240

265

272

Testing a support. Sell below 250 with stop-loss at 255.

₹2864 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2845

2800

2900

2935

Short now and on a rally to 2900; stop-loss at 2950.

₹746 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

740

705

755

775

Initiate short below 740; place stop-loss at 750.

₹4148 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4135

4075

4200

4250

Go long if the stock bounces off 4135; stop-loss at 4060.

22076 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21800

22250

22380

Wait and go short on a rally to 22250; stop-loss at 22325.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

