₹1456 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1410

1465

1480

Go short only below 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445

₹1652 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1600

1665

1690

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1660 with a stop-loss at 1675

₹420 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

417

413

422

425

Go short only below 417. Stop-loss can be placed at 418

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

256

268

271

Wait for a rise. Go short at 267. Keep the stop-loss at 269

₹2865 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2850

2800

2890

2930

Go short only below 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2860

₹741 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

733

729

750

760

Go short now and at 748. Stop-loss can be kept at 752

₹4207 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4170

4130

4265

4300

Go long now and also at 4175. Stop-loss can be kept at 4160

22257 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22150

22000

22330

22400

Wait for a rise. Go short at 22310. Keep the stop-loss at 22360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

