₹1456 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1410
1465
1480
Go short only below 1435. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445
₹1652 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1600
1665
1690
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1660 with a stop-loss at 1675
₹420 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
417
413
422
425
Go short only below 417. Stop-loss can be placed at 418
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
256
268
271
Wait for a rise. Go short at 267. Keep the stop-loss at 269
₹2865 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2850
2800
2890
2930
Go short only below 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2860
₹741 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
733
729
750
760
Go short now and at 748. Stop-loss can be kept at 752
₹4207 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4170
4130
4265
4300
Go long now and also at 4175. Stop-loss can be kept at 4160
22257 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22150
22000
22330
22400
Wait for a rise. Go short at 22310. Keep the stop-loss at 22360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.