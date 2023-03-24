₹1563 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1530

1590

1615

Go short below 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1565

₹1374 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1350

1385

1400

Take shorts below 1370. Keep the stop-loss at 1380

₹380 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

378

375

384

388

Go long now and at 379. Keep the stop-loss at 376

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

157

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 151

₹2247 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2240

2215

2265

2290

Go long below only below 2240 with a stop-loss at 2255

₹513 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

503

515

520

Go short now and at 514. Keep the stop-loss at 516

₹3124 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3100

3070

3150

3200

Go long only on a break above 3150. Keep the stop-loss at 3140

17082 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17030

16930

17140

17220

Go short on a break below 17030. Keep the stop-loss at 17060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

