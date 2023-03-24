₹1563 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1530
1590
1615
Go short below 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1565
₹1374 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1350
1385
1400
Take shorts below 1370. Keep the stop-loss at 1380
₹380 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
378
375
384
388
Go long now and at 379. Keep the stop-loss at 376
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
157
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 151
₹2247 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2240
2215
2265
2290
Go long below only below 2240 with a stop-loss at 2255
₹513 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
503
515
520
Go short now and at 514. Keep the stop-loss at 516
₹3124 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3070
3150
3200
Go long only on a break above 3150. Keep the stop-loss at 3140
17082 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17030
16930
17140
17220
Go short on a break below 17030. Keep the stop-loss at 17060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
