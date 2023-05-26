₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1635

1650

Buy the stock if it bounces off 1590; stop-loss at 1575.

₹1304 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1330

1360

Go long now and on dip to 1290; stop-loss at 1280.

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

430

450

455

Sees fresh breakout; buy with stop-loss at 430.

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

168

170

Trend unclear; do not enter fresh trades in this stock.

₹2439 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2400

2465

2480

Might see a rally; buy RIL with a stop-loss at 2400.

₹581 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

580

572

585

590

Stuck in a range; do not trade until it breaks out.

₹3295 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3230

3320

3400

Go long if the stock breaches 3320; stop-loss at 3300.

18430 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18360

18300

18450

18525

Initiate fresh longs above 18450; stop-loss at 18380.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

