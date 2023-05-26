₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1635
1650
Buy the stock if it bounces off 1590; stop-loss at 1575.
₹1304 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1280
1330
1360
Go long now and on dip to 1290; stop-loss at 1280.
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
430
450
455
Sees fresh breakout; buy with stop-loss at 430.
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
168
170
Trend unclear; do not enter fresh trades in this stock.
₹2439 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2420
2400
2465
2480
Might see a rally; buy RIL with a stop-loss at 2400.
₹581 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
580
572
585
590
Stuck in a range; do not trade until it breaks out.
₹3295 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3270
3230
3320
3400
Go long if the stock breaches 3320; stop-loss at 3300.
18430 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18360
18300
18450
18525
Initiate fresh longs above 18450; stop-loss at 18380.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
