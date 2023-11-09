₹1491 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1500

1530

Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1490

₹1392 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1360

1410

1430

Go short only below 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1395

₹437 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

432

439

443

Go long only above 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 438

₹195 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

193

191

197

199

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2337 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2320

2300

2340

2460

Go long only above 2340. Keep the stop-loss at 2330

₹580 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

578

575

582

585

Go long now and at 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577

₹3381 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3340

3405

3430

Wait for dips. Go long at 3365. Keep the stop-loss at 3345

19488 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19400

19350

19550

19620

Wait for a rise. Go short at 19530. Keep the stop-loss at 19560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

