₹1491 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1500
1530
Go long only above 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1490
₹1392 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1360
1410
1430
Go short only below 1385. Keep the stop-loss at 1395
₹437 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
432
439
443
Go long only above 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 438
₹195 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
193
191
197
199
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2337 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2320
2300
2340
2460
Go long only above 2340. Keep the stop-loss at 2330
₹580 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
578
575
582
585
Go long now and at 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577
₹3381 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3340
3405
3430
Wait for dips. Go long at 3365. Keep the stop-loss at 3345
19488 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19400
19350
19550
19620
Wait for a rise. Go short at 19530. Keep the stop-loss at 19560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.