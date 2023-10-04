₹1508 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1520

1540

Go short now and at 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1530

₹1434 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1395

1440

1460

Go short below 1420. Stop-loss can be kept at 1430

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

434

443

446

Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439

₹185 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

181

188

192

Take fresh shorts below 184. Keep the stop-loss at 185

₹2318 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2310

2270

2330

2350

Poised at a crucial level. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹603 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

596

608

613

Go long now and at 601. Stop-loss can be kept at 599

₹3515 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3480

3460

3545

3600

Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock

19563 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19520

19450

19650

19750

Go short on a break below 19520. Keep the stop-loss at 19540

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

