₹1508 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1520
1540
Go short now and at 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1530
₹1434 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1395
1440
1460
Go short below 1420. Stop-loss can be kept at 1430
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
434
443
446
Go short only below 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 439
₹185 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
181
188
192
Take fresh shorts below 184. Keep the stop-loss at 185
₹2318 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2310
2270
2330
2350
Poised at a crucial level. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹603 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
596
608
613
Go long now and at 601. Stop-loss can be kept at 599
₹3515 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3480
3460
3545
3600
Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock
19563 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19520
19450
19650
19750
Go short on a break below 19520. Keep the stop-loss at 19540
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
