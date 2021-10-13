Day Trading Guide for October 13, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1630 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1580
1645
|
1665
Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only with a stop-loss at 1630 only if the stock breaks above 1645
₹1688 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1700
|
1735
Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1650
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
243
|
246
Outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 243. Keep the stop-loss at 239
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
157
166
|
170
Immediate outlook is still unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.
₹2668 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2640
2620
2680
|
2720
Wait for dips and go long near 2645 and accumulate at 2625. Stop-loss can be placed at 2610.
₹483 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
478
475
484
|
500
SBI is poised at a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 484. Keep the stop-loss at 481
₹3656 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3630
3600
3675
|
3735
Outlook is bearish. Wait for a rise and go long at 3670. Stop-loss can be placed at 3795.
18008 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17920
17860
18060
|
18200
Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,980 on a break above 18060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
