Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 13, 2021

| Updated on October 12, 2021

₹1630 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1580

1645

1665

Stuck in a narrow range. Go long only with a stop-loss at 1630 only if the stock breaks above 1645

₹1688 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1700

1735

Bouncing back from a key support. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1650

₹241 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

238

235

243

246

Outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 243. Keep the stop-loss at 239

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

157

166

170

Immediate outlook is still unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.

₹2668 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2640

2620

2680

2720

Wait for dips and go long near 2645 and accumulate at 2625. Stop-loss can be placed at 2610.

₹483 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

478

475

484

500

SBI is poised at a resistance. Go long only if the stock breaks above 484. Keep the stop-loss at 481

₹3656 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3630

3600

3675

3735

Outlook is bearish. Wait for a rise and go long at 3670. Stop-loss can be placed at 3795.

18008 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17920

17860

18060

18200

Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,980 on a break above 18060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.