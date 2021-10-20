Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 20, 2021

| Updated on October 19, 2021

₹1688 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1635

1695

1725

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1675.

₹1824 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1814

1790

1835

1875

Support ahead. Go long if the stock bounces back from 1814. Stop-loss can be placed at 1795.

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

239

251

255

Near-term trend has turned down. Go short now and on rallies at 250 with a stop-loss at 252

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

155

161

166

Bias is turning bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 162 on break below 158

₹2731 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2680

2750

2800

Near-term resistance ahead. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2750. Keep the stop-loss at 2720

₹489 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

475

501

505

Upmove is losing momentum. Go short if SBI breaks below 485. Stop-loss can be placed at 492.

₹3634 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3625

3600

3650

3700

Downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3655 on break below 3625.

18437 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18380

18250

18470

18600

Near a key support. Go short only if the contract breaks below 18380. Keep the stop-loss at 18410.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 20, 2021

