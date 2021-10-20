Day Trading Guide for October 20, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1688 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1635
1695
|
1725
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1675.
₹1824 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1814
1790
1835
|
1875
Support ahead. Go long if the stock bounces back from 1814. Stop-loss can be placed at 1795.
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
239
251
|
255
Near-term trend has turned down. Go short now and on rallies at 250 with a stop-loss at 252
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
155
161
|
166
Bias is turning bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 162 on break below 158
₹2731 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2680
2750
|
2800
Near-term resistance ahead. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2750. Keep the stop-loss at 2720
₹489 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
485
475
501
|
505
Upmove is losing momentum. Go short if SBI breaks below 485. Stop-loss can be placed at 492.
₹3634 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3625
3600
3650
|
3700
Downtrend is intact. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3655 on break below 3625.
18437 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18380
18250
18470
|
18600
Near a key support. Go short only if the contract breaks below 18380. Keep the stop-loss at 18410.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
