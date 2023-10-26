₹1496 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1470
1500
1520
Go short if the stock falls below 1495; stop-loss at 1510.
₹1370 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1385
1400
Sell the stock as trend appears bearish; stop-loss at 1390.
₹432 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
425
418
435
440
Initiate shorts as the stock fell below 435; stop-loss at 438.
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
180
184
186
Sell the stock as it faces selling pressure; stop-loss at 185.
₹2258 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2285
2300
Chart shows clear bear trend; short the stock with stop-loss at 2285.
₹556 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
545
540
560
565
Go short on the stock now; keep a stop-loss at 562.
₹3389 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3355
3300
3400
3430
Closes below 3400; initiate short with stop-loss at 3430.
19130 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19100
19000
19250
19300
Might consolidate because of expiry; stay away from trading.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.