₹1496 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1470

1500

1520

Go short if the stock falls below 1495; stop-loss at 1510.

₹1370 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1325

1385

1400

Sell the stock as trend appears bearish; stop-loss at 1390.

₹432 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

425

418

435

440

Initiate shorts as the stock fell below 435; stop-loss at 438.

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

180

184

186

Sell the stock as it faces selling pressure; stop-loss at 185.

₹2258 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2285

2300

Chart shows clear bear trend; short the stock with stop-loss at 2285.

₹556 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

545

540

560

565

Go short on the stock now; keep a stop-loss at 562.

₹3389 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3355

3300

3400

3430

Closes below 3400; initiate short with stop-loss at 3430.

19130 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19100

19000

19250

19300

Might consolidate because of expiry; stay away from trading.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

