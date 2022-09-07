Day Trading Guide for September 7, 2022

₹1489 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1460
1500
1540
Bias is turning bearish on the charts. Go short now and at 1495 with a stop-loss at 1505
₹1455 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1420
1470
1490
Still stuck in a range. Go short only on a break below 1445. Stop-loss can be kept at 1455
₹327 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
321
330
335
Upmove seems like pausing. Go long only if ITC breaks above 330. Keep the stop-loss at 327
₹132 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
130
128
134
136
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and at 133. Stop-loss can be placed at 135
₹2595 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2565
2520
2620
2660
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2640 if the stock reverses lower from 2620.
₹538 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
534
530
543
540
Initiate fresh short positions if the stock breaks below 534. Keep the stop-loss at 536
₹3129 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3105
3080
3150
3185
Consolidates within its downtrend. Go short on a break below 3105 with a stop-loss at 3120
17684 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17480
17800
17900
Go short only if the contract breaks below 17600. Stop-loss can be placed at 17660
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
September 07, 2022