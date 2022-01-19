Day Trading Guide For January-20

₹1518 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1490
1545
|
1560
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1535 only if the stock breaks below 1515.
₹1867 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1828
1900
|
1930
Bias is turning bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1880. Keep the stop-loss at 1915.
₹220 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
215
223
|
226
Hovers above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 223 if stock decisively breaks below 220.
₹170 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
160
175
|
180
Stock looks bullish. Buy the stock now and on a dip to 165. Place stop-loss at 160.
₹2521 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2480
2535
|
2565
Resistance ahead. Go short if RIL fails to rise past 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2555
₹516 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
505
518
|
526
Shows bullish bias. Yet, go long only if the stock rallies past 518. Stop-loss at 510.
₹3915 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3860
3800
3960
|
4000
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 3960.
17976 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17930
17760
18000
|
18160
The contract slips below the support at 18,000. Go short now and at 18,000 with stop-loss at 18,160.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 19, 2022