How does no claim bonus work

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Two friends, Dom and Kabir, meet over a cup of tea and find themselves discovering some goodies in vehicle insurance.
Kabir: I see that your new car is well maintained even after a year. Congratulations.
Dom: Yes, not a scratch in the past year. My family is finally convinced that I can drive. And judging by the premium charged for renewing my car insurance, even my insurer seems happy with my performance.
Kabir: Why, did he waive your payment?
Dom: No, but he did give me a good discount. While going through the renewal rates, I found that I automatically got what is called a ‘no claim bonus’. This brought down my premium by 20 per cent. This got me curious, and after some reading I found that as a reward for not making any claims during a year, you get a discount on the premium you pay. The initial 20 per cent discount gradually increases up to 50 per cent, after five continuous years of making no claims on your policy.
Kabir: So, a sizeable discount on your premium, which must come to ₹12,000-15,000 per year, I believe.
Dom: Not so fast, this discount is applicable only on own damage cover, which is only a portion of your premium charge. Depending on individual policies, a large part of the premium will be towards the compulsory third party insurance cover, which is not taken into account for no claim bonus discount calculations.
Kabir: Do you have to stick with the same insurer over the entire five-year period to enjoy the discount?
Dom: No, that is not so. ‘No claim bonus’ is owned by the policyholder and is transferable to any insurance provider of his choice and also to any new vehicle that the policy holder may insure while replacing his earlier vehicle. The policyholder has to generate a certificate proving that no claims have been made in the past year and get a relevant discount on his/her premium. Note, the bonus cannot be transferred to another policyholder who acquires the vehicle. That person will be charged according to the rates relevant to his/her policy.
Kabir: Ok, sounds fair. But you stand to lose the discount after a claim. Right?
Dom: Yes, the discount resets to zero after you make a claim. So you have to make a calculated call on the benefit from the claim versus the loss of discount on your next renewal price. But, I came across an add-on feature that a few insurance providers are offering that can let you keep your no claim discount even when you make a claim up to a certain pre-determined limit.
Kabir: So, in effect, responsible and accident-free use of a vehicle will be rewarded through lower premiums. A fair practice, indeed.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...