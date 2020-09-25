Daily Rupee call: Buy INR if it breaches 73.7

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Losing nearly half a per cent, the rupee (INR) closed at 73.9 yesterday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency has been facing selling pressure, and the support at 74 holds the key in the short term. A break below this level can bring in fresh short positions further weakening the rupee.
Nevertheless, the rupee has opened with a gap-up today at 73.75. Now it faces the resistance at 73.7. But if the positive beginning translates into the intraday rally and if INR rallies past 73.7, it will most likely move towards 73.5. Subsequent resistance is at 73.3. But if the local currency starts declining, the nearest support is 74. Below that level, support can be spotted at 74.2.
The negative sentiment with the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) seems to persist as they sold domestic assets on Thursday as well. The net investments were marked at minus ₹1,885 crore, meaning the net outflow for the week stands at a little over ₹8,400 crore – a significant amount. This has been weighing on the rupee since the beginning of the week. Further selling by the FPIs can mount the pressure on the rupee.
The dollar index that breached the crucial resistance of 94 on Wednesday was trading flat during yesterday session. It has been flat today too, trading at around 94.35 since the beginning of the session. As long as the index can stay above 94, the outlook will remain bullish, and it can rally to 95 and 95.15 in the short run. But if it slips below 94, bears could dominate again dragging the index deeper.
The rupee has begun the session with a gap-up and is currently trading at around the resistance of 73.7. Even though INR has begun the session on the positive note, whether it can sustain, to be seen as 73.7 is a considerable hurdle. Considering that, traders can wait and buy INR with tight stop-loss if it breaks out of the resistance at 73.7.
Supports: 74 and 74.2
Resistances: 73.7 and 73.5
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...