The stock of NCC Limited has been in a steady uptrend since July last year. Although there were intermittent corrections, the overall bull trend never came under threat and as it stands, the chances for the rally to continue further is high.

The stock posted a gain in the last two sessions and the chart shows it could appreciate on Wednesday as well. Thus, one can consider this stock for the intraday trading. While the price might see a minor intraday dip to ₹116, it can eventually regain traction and rise to ₹122 before the end of the day. Traders can go long now at around ₹118 and buy more on a dip to ₹116. Place The stop-loss at ₹114. Book profits when the stock touches ₹122.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)