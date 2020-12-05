Tech Query: SBI Life Insurance, Syngene International

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
What is your view on SBI Life ?
RT Rajasekaran
SBI Life Insurance Company (₹862.5): The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company took support in the band between ₹500 and ₹515 in February 2019 and began to trend upwards. But the stock encountered a significant resistance at ₹1,000 in October 2019 and again in January 2020.
Subsequently, the stock began to decline along with the broader market sell-off in the months of February and March. After retracing the previous up-move completely, the stock took support from the long-term base zone between ₹500 and ₹515 in March this year. It has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since then. Follwoing a corrective decline, it recorded a low of ₹755 in late October and continued to trend upwards thereafter. It has been on a short-term uptrend since then. But the stock now faces a key resistance ahead at ₹900.
An emphatic break above this level is needed to reinforce the uptrend and push the stock northwards to the long-term resistance level of ₹1,000. A strong breakthrough of this resistance is required to underpin the bullish momentum and take the stock higher to ₹1,100 and then to ₹1,200 over the long run. On the downside, the stock can decline to the immediate support level of ₹800 if it fails to move beyond ₹900. A further break below the support level of ₹800 can drag the stock down to ₹750 and then to ₹700. As long as the stock trades above the key long-term support level of ₹700, the uptrend will remain intact. You can buy the stock on declines with a long-term stop-loss at ₹680. Key supports below ₹700 are at ₹660 and ₹600.
What are the prospects for Syngene International purchased at ₹565 for short, medium and long terms?
S Vanaja
Syngene International (₹572.3): The stock of Syngene International has been on an intermediate-term uptrend since it recorded a 52-week low at ₹201 in late March this year.
In late September, it registered a new high at ₹596 and started to correct. Since then, it has been in a sideways movement in the band between ₹520 and ₹600.
A strong break above ₹600 will strengthen the uptrend and take the stock northwards to ₹650 and then to ₹700 over the medium- to long-term time-frame. But, a plunge below the lower boundary can pull the stock down to ₹500 and then to ₹470 over the medium term.
The next supports are at ₹450 and ₹400. The current uptrend will remain in place as long as the stock trades above the crucial long-term support level of ₹350. Investors with a long-term view can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹325.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
A bookshop on Paris’s Left Bank has nurtured literature and its followers in every possible way
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...