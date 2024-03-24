Many cities in India are feeling the pinch of unplanned urbanisation in the form of acute water shortage. Industries world over typically drain water reserves. In India, too, industrial water use has largely been marked by wastage and lack of effluent treatment, leading to polluted waterbodies.

FluxGen, a Bengaluru-based start-up, addresses the need for water conservation by digitising the water infrastructure of industries and smart cities through its IoT-connected water management system.

“We help them track consumption, detect anomalies, identify leakages, and reduce overall water consumption per unit of production or per capita,” says Ganesh Shankar, Founder and CEO, FluxGen.

Founded in 2021, the company has developed an integrated solution that brings together water meters, sensors and its in-house software to monitor water flow, pressure, level and quality. With this data, the company’s system uses artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to glean insights that, in turn, help devise interventions to optimise water usage across facilities.

Smart eyes

At the core of FluxGen’s offering is AquaGen, a smart real-time monitoring system designed to collect actionable data about water flow and distribution within industrial infrastructure. Through continuous monitoring, AquaGen provides valuable insights to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

With AquaGen, industries can streamline the management of their water resources. The system analyses consumption patterns over time to determine areas where water usage can be optimised. By alerting ground maintenance personnel through its mobile and web application, AquaGen enables immediate corrective action, Shankar says.

The company serves large enterprise clients such as the Tata group, Aditya Birla, ITC, Indian Oil, Adani, Godrej, and Bosch, among others, across 150-plus sites in India.

The company eyes 4x growth in FY25 and aims to explore international markets too.