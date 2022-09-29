Dell Technologies, today, announced the launch of the new XPS 13 2-in-1 in India. Powered by 12 th Gen Intel Core Processors, the device comes with a 13-inch ultra-thin detachable design with built-in WiFi. With the new XPS 13, users receive a keyboard case and a stylus, which let them easily switch from a tablet to a fully functional laptop while also increasing productivity. When combined with a high-resolution 4K 11MP rear camera and a 1080p 5MP webcam, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is simply packed with innovation for today’s versatile consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “...the XPS 2-in-1 provides the ultimate flexibility allowing consumers to effortlessly transition between streaming, working, creating-sharing content, and connecting with whatever else moves them.”

Designed to be portable, the folio weighs just 560g on its own, and the entire device weighs less than 1.5 kgs. The XPS Stylus, with its precise pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality, aids in the expression of one’s creativity. Furthermore, the XPS Stylus includes a built-in Tile function that helps ring, notify, and locate the pen on a map when lost. It is also a multifunctional stylus with two programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and a reversible pen designed for both right and left-handed users.

The device is backed by a Premium Support warranty that includes Advanced Exchange and Accidental Damage Protection.

Pricing and availability

The Dell XPS 13” 2-in-1 variant with 512 GB internal storage costs ₹1,39,990 and the one with 1 TB internal storage costs ₹1,64,990.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked only for brevity.)