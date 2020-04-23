செய்திகள்

அக்ஷய திரிதயை தங்க நகை வியாபாரம் பாதிக்கும்

தங்கம் வியாபாரம் தற்போது மந்த நிலையில் உள்ளது. மக்கள் தேவைகளைக் குறைத்துக் கொண்டது, பொருளாதாரம் வீழ்ச்சி பாதையில் இருப்பது, தங்கத்தின் விலையில் வேகமான ஏற்றம், கிராமப்புற உற்பத்தியில் பாதிப்பு, ஒழுங்குமுறைக் கொள்கை தலையீடுகள், கடன் வழங்குவதில் மிகுந்த எச்சரிக்கையை கையாள்வது போன்றவைகள் தங்கத்தின் சில்லறை வாணிபத்தில் பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

இந்த பின்னணியில், கோவிட்-19 தொற்று நோயைத் தொடர்ந்து லாக் டவுன் இருப்பதால் வரும் அக்ஷய திருதி தின விற்பனை மேலும் பாதிக்கும்.

மேலும், அனைத்து நகைக் கடைகளும் நாடு முழுவதும் மூடியுள்ள இந்நேரத்தில், அத்தியாவசமற்ற பொருட்களைக் கொண்டு செல்வதில் கட்டுப்பாடு இருப்பதால், இது விநியோகத்தின் சங்கிலி தொடர்புகளுக்கு இடையூற்றை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

நகைகள் வாங்குவது பொதுவாக ஆண்டு முழுவதும் இருக்கும் என்றாலும், அக்ஷய திருதி, திருமணம் மற்றும் பண்டிகை காலங்களில் தங்கம் வாங்குவது சுபம் என்று கருதுவதால், இந்த நேரங்களில் விற்பனை உச்சத்தில் இருக்கும் என்கிறது ஐ.சி.ஆர்.ஏ. (ICRA) என்ற மதிப்பீட்டு நிறுவனம்.

ஐ.சி.ஆர்.ஏவின் துணைத் தலைவர் கே. ஸ்ரீகுமார் கூறுகையில், கடைகள் தற்போது செயல்படாமல் இருப்பதால், நகை தேவைக்கான காலம் மெதுவாகத்தான் திரும்பும். நகைகள் ஒரு அத்தியாவசியமற்ற பொருளாக இருப்பதாலும், மக்கள் தங்கள் விருப்பப்படி செலவுகள் செய்வதைத் தள்ளி வைத்திருப்பாதலும், சில்லறை நகை விற்பனையாளர்கள் அடுத்த சில மாதங்களுக்கு விற்பனையில் மந்த நிலையே காண்பார்கள் என்றார்.

இந்த மாதத்தின் கடைசி வாரத்தில் வரும் அக்ஷய திரூதியின் போது விற்பனை கணிசமான அளவில் பாதிக்கப்படும், என்றார்.

தொழிலில் வருவாய் இல்லாத இந்த நேரத்தில் , ஊழியர்களுக்குச் சம்பளம் கொடுத்தல் மற்றும்

கடை வாடகைகள் போன்ற நிலையான செலவுகள் சில்லறை விற்பனையாளர்களை மூலதனம் மற்றும் பணசுழற்சியை வெகுவாக பாதிக்கும்.

வாடகை ஒப்பந்தங்களில் சில்லறைை வியாபாரிகள் ஃபோர்ஸ் மஜூர் (force majeure) என்றழைக்கப்படும் (கஷ்ட காலங்களில் ஒப்பந்தங்களிலிருந்து ஒதுங்குவது) சட்ட வழியை அமுல்படுத்த முயற்சிப்பார்கள்.

ஒட்டுமொத்தமாக, கோவிட்-19 ஐ சுற்றி ஏற்பட்டுள்ள நிகழ்வுகளால் தங்க நகைகளின் சில்லறைத் தொழிலுக்கு எதிர்மறையான கடன் நிலையை (எதிர்மறை கடன் என்பது வாங்குபவர்களின் கடன் மதிப்பீட்டு அறிக்கையில் சாதகமற்ற வரலாற்றைக் கொடுக்கும்) வருகின்ற காலத்தில் ஏற்படும்.

ஐ.சி.ஆர்.ஏ தொடர்ந்து முன்னேற்றங்களைக் உன்னிப்பாக கவனித்து தேவையான நேரத்தில் பொருத்தமான மதிப்பீட்டை அந்நிறுவனங்களுக்கு வழங்கும், என்றும் அவர் கூறினார்.

