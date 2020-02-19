செய்திகள்

ஐடி ஃப்ரெஷ் உபயத்தில் புது அவதாரம் எடுக்கும் எளிய தேங்காய்

Suresh P. Iyengar | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

Mustafa PC, CEO and co-founder, ID Fresh Food. File Photo

ஐடி ஃப்ரெஷ் ஃபுட் உணவுப் பிரிவில் ‘ஏழு அதிசயங்களை’ அறிமுகப்படுத்தும் பணியில் உள்ளது. என்ன அதிசயம் என்றால் அதில் preservatives எனப்படும் பதப்படுத்தும் பொருள் ஏதும் சேர்க்கப்பட மாட்டாது.

இது Smart Sip Tender Coconut (இளநீர்), மற்றும் iD Grated Coconut (துருவிய தேங்காய்) என கொண்டு வந்துள்ளது.

 

ID இந்த ஆண்டு முதல் ஒவ்வொரு காலாண்டிலும் ஒன்று அல்லது இரண்டு புதிய புதுமையான தயாரிப்புகளை கொண்டு வர திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

வெளிப்புறத்தில் உள்ள கடினமான நாரை அகற்றுவதன் மூலம் தேங்காயின் எடையை 3-4 கிலோவிலிருந்து 400-500 கிராம் வரை குறைக்க நிறுவனம் முயன்றுள்ளது. விலை ரூ. 60 ஒரு துண்டு, இளநீர் மேலே வழங்கப்பட்ட பிளவு மீது அழுத்தினால் திறக்க முடியும். அட்டைப் பெட்டியின் மேல் நீரின் உள்ளடக்கம், இனிப்பு நிலை மற்றும் அளவு பற்றிய தகவல்களுடன் வருகிறது.

இதேபோல், துருவிய தேங்காய் தேங்காய் ஓடுகளிலேயே ஒரு மென்மையான திறப்புடன் நிரம்பியுள்ளது. மேலும், ஒரு பாத்திரத்தில் எளிதாக காலி செய்யலாம்.

இவ்விரு தயாரிப்புகளும் பெங்களூரில் அறிமுகம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும், ஏப்ரல் மாதத்திற்குள் மும்பை, கேரளா, தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் ஆந்திராவின் பிற முக்கிய சந்தைகளை எட்டும் என்றும் ஐடி ஃப்ரெஷ் ஃபுட் நிறுவனத்தின் தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரியும் இணை நிறுவனருமான பிசி முஸ்தபா பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் தெரிவித்தார்.

 

இந்தியாவில் இளநீர் தேங்காய் சந்தை மதிப்பு சுமார் ரூ. 4,000 கோடி மற்றும் ஒருங்கிணைந்த வருடாந்திர வளர்ச்சி விகிதத்தில் 10 சதவீதமாக வளர்ந்து வருகிறது. அதே நேரத்தில், அரைத்த/ துருவிய தேங்காய் சந்தை ரூ. 150 கோடி ஆக நிலவி வருகிறது.

முதல் கட்டத்தில், நிறுவனம் ஒழுங்கமைக்கப்பட்ட சில்லறை கடைகள் மற்றும் சாலையோர தேங்காய் விற்பனையாளர்கள் மூலம் தயாரிப்புகளை விற்பனை செய்யும்.

 

"விற்பனையாளர் லாபங்களை மேம்படுத்த வெற்று தேங்காய் ஓடு திரும்ப வாங்குவதை நாங்கள் உறுதி செய்வோம். தேங்காய் வியாபாரத்திலிருந்து அடுத்த மூன்று ஆண்டுகளில் ரூ. 100 கோடி ரூபாய் ஈட்டுவதற்கு திட்டம் தீட்டியுள்ளோம்,” என்று தகவல் தொழில்நுட்ப பின்னணியுடன் உணவு வணிகத்தில் இறங்கிய முஸ்தபா கூறினார்.

பிராண்ட் செய்யப்படாத இட்லி- தோசை மாவுகளுடன் போட்டி போடுவதில் ஆரம்பித்து ஐடி ஃப்ரெஷ் நீண்ட தூரம் வந்துவிட்டது. ID நிறுவனத்தின் பாரம்பரிய வடை  தயாரித்தல் மற்றும் நவீன தொழில்நுட்பத்தை அதன் காப்புரிமை பெற்ற வடை பிழியான், பேக்கேஜிங் வடிவமைப்பு ஆகியவை ஹார்வர்ட் பிசினஸ் பள்ளியில் ஒரு வழக்கு ஆய்வாக பாடத்திட்டத்தில் உள்ளது.

இந்த நிறுவனத்திற்கு விப்ரோ நிறுவனர் அசிம் பிரேம்ஜி தலைமையிலான பிரேம்ஜி இன்வெஸ்ட் மற்றும் ஹீலியோ நிதியுதவி செய்கின்றன.

 

Translated by Gayathri G

Published on February 19, 2020
