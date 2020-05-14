செய்திகள்

ஒரே மாதத்தில் 4 மடங்கான கொரோனா பாதிப்பு

Our Bureau May 14 | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

நாள் ஒன்றுக்கு உறுதிசெய்யப்படும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பின் எண்ணிக்கை கடந்த ஒருமாதத்தில் 4 மடங்காக உயர்வு

ஏப்ரல் 15ல் ஒருநாளில் புதிதாகப் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 990 ஆக இருந்தது. ஒரு மாதக் காலத்துக்குப் பின், பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் எண்ணிக்கை கிட்டத்தட்ட 4 மடங்காக உயர்ந்து 3,722ஆக உள்ளது.

ஏப்ரல் 15ஆம் தேதி 12,330 ஆக இருந்த கொரோனா பாதித்தோரின் மொத்த எண்ணிக்கை 6 மடங்குக்கு மேல் அதிகரித்து இன்று 78,000-ஐ தாண்டியுள்ளது.

செவ்வாய்கிழமை, 2.75 % பேர் தீவிரச் சிகிச்சைப் பிரிவிலும், 0.37% பேர் வெண்டிலேட்டார் உதவியுடனும், 1.89 % ஆக்சிஜன் உதவியுடன் சிகிச்சையில் உள்ளதாக தகவல்.

Published on May 14, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
உணவுப் பொருட்கள் அனைவருக்கும் கிட்ட அரசாங்கம் வழிவகை செய்யவேண்டும்