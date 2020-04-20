செய்திகள்

ஓய்வூதியத்தைக் குறைப்பதற்கான எந்த திட்டமும் இல்லை: மத்திய அரசு

மத்திய அரசு ஓய்வூதியத்தைக் குறைப்பதற்கான எந்தவொரு திட்டமும் தம்மிடம் இல்லையென்றும், அப்படி ஒரு நடவடிக்கையை எடுப்பதுக் குறித்து பரிசீலினை செய்யவில்லை என்று அதிகாரப்பூர்வ வெளியீட்டில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மாறாக, ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுபவர்களின் நலன் மற்றும் அவர்களின் நல்வாழ்வுக்காக அரசாங்கம் கடமைப்பட்டுள்ளது, என்றும் அந்த அறிக்கை தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

மத்திய பணியாளர்கள், பொது குறைகள் மற்றும் ஓய்வூதிய அமைச்சகத்தின் ஓய்வூதிய மற்றும் ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களின் நலத்துறைக்கு வந்த தகவலின்படி, தற்பொழுது நிலவிவரும் கோவிட்-19 தொற்றுநோய் மற்றும் அதைத் தொடர்ந்து ஏற்பட்டுள்ள பொருளாதார சூழ்நிலையைக் கருத்தில் கொண்டு, பல வதந்திகள் வருகின்றன. ஓய்வூதியத்தை குறைப்பது அல்லது நிறுத்தவது பற்றி அரசாங்கம் பரிசீலித்து வருவதாக வந்த செய்தியால், ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுபவர்கள் கலக்கம் அடைந்தனர்.

முன்னரே தெளிவுபடுத்தப்பட்டபடி, ஓய்வூதியத்தைக் குறைப்பதற்காக எந்தவொரு திட்டமும் இல்லை என்றும், இந்த விஷயத்தில் எந்தவொரு நடவடிக்கையும் அரசாங்க சிந்தனையில் இல்லை என்று மீண்டும் வலியுறுத்தப்படுகிறது. மாறாக, ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுவோரின் நலன் மற்றும் நல்வாழ்வுக்காக அரசு உறுதி எடுத்துள்ளது, என்று அந்த அறிக்கை தெளிவுபடுத்தியுள்ளது.

