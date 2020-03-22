செய்திகள்

கொரோனா வைரஸ் எதிரொளிப்பு: புனேவில் டாடா மோட்டார்ஸ் ஆலை மூடல்?

நிலைமையை உன்னிப்பாக கவனித்து வருவதாக நிறுவனம் அறிவுப்பு; தற்காலிக பணியாளர்கள் மற்றும் தினக்கூலி செய்பவர்களுக்கு டாடா குழுமம் சம்பளம் தரும்

கொரோனா வைரஸ் நிலவரம் மிகவும் மோசமடைந்தால் மகாராஷ்டிர மாநிலத்திலுள்ள புனேவில் கார் தயாரிப்பு ஆலை மூடப்படும் என டாடா மோட்டார்ஸ் (Tata Motors) நிறுவனம் அறிவித்துள்ளது.

மகாராஷ்டிராவில் புனே மாநிலத்தில்தான் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்புகள் அதிகமுள்ளது. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரவலை கட்டுப்படுத்த புனேவில் மகாராஷ்டிர அரசு தற்போது அதிதீவிர கட்டுப்பாடுகளை விதித்துள்ளது.

டாடா மோட்டார்ஸ் நிறுவன நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் குயென்டர் பட்செக் (Guenter Butschek) ஒரு சுற்றறிக்கையில், இந்நிலைமை மேலும் மோசமடைந்தால் திங்கள்கிழமைக்குள் பணிகளை குறைக்கவும், செவ்வாய்க்கிழமைக்குள் கார் தயாரிப்பு ஆலையை மூடவும் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்பட்டு வருவதாக கூறியுள்ளார்.

தற்போது குறைந்த பணியாட்களை வைத்து வேலை செய்வதாகவும் இந்நிலை மார்ச் 31 வரை தொடரும் எனவும் அவர் தெரிவித்தார்.

மேலும், டாடா மோட்டார்ஸ் ஆலைகள் உள்ள பல்வேறு  மாநிலங்களிலும் நிலவரம் உன்னிப்பாக கவனிக்கப்பட்டு வருவதாகவும், அதற்கேற்றவாறு கம்பெனி உடனுக்குடன் முடிவுகளை எடுக்குமென அவர் தெரிவித்தார்.

சம்பளம் உண்டு

மார்ச் 20ஆம் தேதி,  ந சந்திரசேகர், டாடா சன்ஸ் தலைவர், (N Chandrashekhar, Chairman, Tata Sons) தற்காலிக பணியாட்கள் மற்றும் தினக்கூலி செய்பவர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் மார்ச் மற்றும் ஏப்ரல் மாதங்களுக்கான சம்பளம் வழங்கப்படும் என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

