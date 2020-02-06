பங்குச்சந்தை

'மந்த' பட்ஜெட்டுக்கு பின் பங்குச்சந்தையின் விறுவிறுப்புக்கு முக்கிய நான்கு காரணங்கள்

இந்திய பங்குச் சந்தையில் இந்த வார தொடக்கம் முதலாக காளையின் ஆட்டம் (bull's party) ஆரவாரமாக உள்ளது.  வீழ்ச்சியடைந்த பலப் பங்குகள் மீண்டும் வளர்ச்சி அடைந்துள்ளன.

இந்திய நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் வரும் நிதியாண்டிற்கான மத்திய பட்ஜெட் கடந்த சனிக்கிழமை தாக்கல் செய்த அன்று, மும்பை பங்குச் சந்தையின் முக்கிய குறியீடான சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தையின் நிஃப்டி பெரும் சரிவை சந்தித்தன.

புதிய தனிநபர் வருமான வரி விதிப்பு முறை, ஈவுத் தொகை விநியோக வரியை நிறுவனங்களிடமிருந்து தனிநபர்களுக்கு மாற்றியது (dividend distribution tax), பங்கு சந்தையில் நீண்ட நாள் மூலதன ஆதாய வரி (long term capital gains tax) தொடர்பாக எந்த சலுகையும் இல்லாததால் சென்செக்ஸ் குறியீடு 987.96 புள்ளிகள் குறைந்து 39,735.53 புள்ளிகளாக இருந்தது. அது போல் நிஃப்டியும்11,700 புள்ளிகளுக்கு ‌கீழே விழுந்தது.

ஆனால் அடுத்த மூன்று நாட்களில் சரிவிலிருந்து மீண்டு, தற்போது சென்செக்ஸ் மற்றும் நிஃப்டி 41,000 மற்றும் 12,000 புள்ளிகளுக்கு மேலே ஏற்றமடைந்துள்ளன.

இந்த மனமாற்றத்திற்கு காரணம் என்ன?

பட்ஜெட் ஏமாற்றம் அளித்தாலும், இந்த அசுர மீளுமைக்கு முக்கியமாக நான்கு காரணங்களை பங்குச் சந்தை நிபுணர்கள் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

முதலாவதாக, பட்ஜெட் ஏமாற்றம் தவிர உலக பங்குச்சந்தை சீனாவில் ஏற்பட்ட கொரோனா வைரஸால் பெரும் சரிவை சந்தித்தது. அதன் தாக்கம் இந்தியாவின் பங்குச் சந்தைகளையும்  வெகுவாக பாதித்தது.  தற்போது கொரோனா வைரஸ்ஸை கட்டுப்படுத்த மருந்து கண்டுபிடித்து விட்டதாக வந்த அறிவிப்புகள் உலக முதலீட்டாளர்களை மகிழ்ச்சியடைய‌ வைத்துள்ளது.  அதனால் அவர்கள் பங்குச் சந்தையில் மீண்டும் முதலீடு செய்ய ஆரம்பித்து விட்டனர்.

இது ஒருபுறமிருக்க, இந்தியாவிலும் பொருளாதார நிலைமைக் குறித்து  சில நல்ல செய்திகள் வந்துள்ளன. நாட்டின் உற்பத்தித் திறன் ஜனவரி மாதத்தில் கடந்த 8 ஆண்டுகளில்

இல்லாத வளர்ச்சியை அடைந்துள்ளதாக வாங்கும் திறன் குறியீடு (purchasing managers index) உணர்த்தியுள்ளது.  நிக்கேய் உற்பத்தி திறன் வாங்கும் திறன் குறியீடு (Nikkei India manufacturing purchase managers index) 52.7 புள்ளிகளிலிருந்து 55.3-யாக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

இதேப்போல் சேவைத் துறையும் (service sector) ஏழாண்டுகள் காணாத வளர்ச்சியைக் கண்டுள்ளது. சேவைத்துறை வியாபார குறியீடு (service business activity) தற்போது 55.5 ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

இந்த இரண்டு புள்ளிவிவரங்களும் பங்குச் சந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்களிடம்  இந்தியா திரும்ப வளர்ச்சி பாதையை நோக்கி பயணிக்குமென்ற நம்பிக்கையை வரவழைத்துள்ளது.

மூன்றாவதாக கொரோனா வைரஸ் காரணத்தால் கச்சா எண்ணை விலையும் உலக சந்தையில் வெகுவாக சரிந்துள்ளது இது இந்தியா போன்ற இறக்குமதி‌ செய்யும் நாடுகளுக்கு ஒரு பெரிய வரப்பிரசாதமாக அமைந்துள்ளது.

ஆனால் இவை அனைத்துக்கும் மேலாக பங்குசந்தையில் ஷார்ட் செல்லர்ஸ் ( short sellers - முன்விற்று பின் வாங்குபவர்கள்) என்பவர்கள் தங்களது நஷ்ட நிலையிலிருந்து தற்காத்துக்கொள்ள, பங்குகளை  வாங்கும் கட்டாயத்துக்குத் தள்ளப்பட்டனர்.  பட்ஜெட் ஏமாற்றம் அளித்ததால் உலக பங்குச் சந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (foreign portfolio investors) சந்தை கீழே விழுமென்றென்னி இந்திய பங்குகளில் நிறைய ஷார்ட் செல் (short sell) செய்தனர்.

ஆனால் அவர்கள் எண்ணத்திற்கு மாறாக பங்குசந்தை உயர் ஆரம்பித்ததால், கண்டிப்பாக வாங்கும் நிலைமைக்கு முதலீட்டாளர்கள் தள்ளப்பட்டனர்.

அவர்கள் வாங்க ஆரம்பித்ததால் பங்குசந்தை மேலும் உச்சம் பெற ஆரம்பித்தது.

வருங்காலம் என்ன?

மீண்டும் சரிவுக்குப்பின் இந்தியாவின் பொருளாதார நிலைமையில் ஏற்றம்  ஏற்பட்டுள்ளதால், உலக முதலீட்டாளர்கள் தொடர்ந்து பங்குகளை வாங்குவார்கள்  என்ற நம்பிக்கை பிறந்துள்ளது.

மேலும் ரிசர்வ் பேங்க் பொருளாதாரத்தை ஊக்குவிக்கும் விதமாக தனது வட்டி விகிதக் கொள்கையை கையாளும் என நிபுணர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். இவை சாதகமாக இருந்தாலும் உலக பங்குச் சந்தையை பின்பற்றியே நமது சந்தையும் சுழலும் என நிபுணர்கள் கூறுகின்றனர்.

