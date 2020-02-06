வானிலை

உங்களது நகரத்தின்மேல் உள்ள மேகங்கள் அரண்மனைபோல் தோன்றுகின்றனவா?

February 6, 2020

அப்படியானால் குடை எடுத்து செல்லவும்; இன்று சென்னை நகரத்திற்கு மழை பெய்ய வாய்ப்புள்ளது   என்று ஐஎம்டி கூறுகிறது.

"மேகங்கள் கோபுரங்களைப் போல தோன்றும்போது, மழையால் பூமி புத்துணர்ச்சியடைகிறது." என்ற சொல்லாடலுக்கேற்ப, வானில் அரண்மனை போன்று தோற்றமளிக்கும் வெள்ளை மேகங்கள் மழை மிகுந்தவையாக இருக்கும். இன்று தமிழகத்தின் மீது பெரும்பாலும் பஞ்சு போன்று தோற்றமளிக்கும் மழையில்லா மேகங்கள் காணப்படும். இது இந்த பருவ காலத்தில் நிகழும் வழக்கமான ஒன்றே. ஆனால் அவை பெருகி, சாம்பல் நிறத்தில் மாறக்கூடும். அவை இடியுடன் கூடிய மழையை கொடுக்கும் மேகங்களுக்கான அறிகுறியாகும்.

 

 

 

இன்று (வியாழக்கிழமை) காலை #தமிழகத்தின் கரையில் மேகங்கள் குறைவாக காணப்படுகின்றன, காற்றின் திசையில் மாற்றம் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது - முக்கியமாக #புதுச்சேரியின் வடக்கே, கிழக்கு மற்றும் தென்-கிழக்கு திசையிலிருந்து காற்றின் வருகை பதிவாகிறது.

 

 

 

காலை செயற்கைக்கோள் படத்தின்படி #சென்னையில் மேக மூட்டம் 36 சதவிகிதமாக இருந்தது, தென்கிழக்கு திசையிலிருந்து காற்று வீசியது. இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் (ஐஎம்டி), இன்று சென்னை நகரத்திற்கு மழை பெய்ய வாய்ப்புள்ளதாக கணித்துள்ளது.

 

தெற்கில் இருந்து வரும் மழை வறட்சியைத் தடுக்கக்கூடும் என்று வானிலை சார்ந்த கதைகள் கூறினாலும், மேற்கிலிருந்து வரும் மழை எப்போதும் சிறந்தது!.

 

இன்று காலை புதுச்சேரியில் 34 சதவீத மேக மூட்டம் இருந்தது; #நாகப்பட்டினத்தில், 35 சதவீதமும்; #தொண்டியில், 33 சதவீதமாகவும் மேகமூட்டம் இருந்தது. கடலில் பெரிய வானிலை அமைப்புகள் இல்லாததால், தமிழகம், புதுச்சேரி, கர்நாடகா, கேரளா மற்றும் லட்சத்தீவை சேர்ந்த மீனவர்களுக்கு தெளிவான வானிலை முன்னறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

 

உள் மாவட்டங்களை பொருத்தவரை, #வேலூரில் மேகமூட்டம் 43 சதவீதமாக இருந்தது; #திருச்சிராப்பள்ளி (மேகமூட்டம்), 51 சதவீதம்; #மதுரை, (பெரும்பாலும் வெயில்), 44 சதவீதம், #திருநெல்வேலி (ஓரளவு மேகமூட்டம்), 43 சதவீதமாக இருந்தது.

 

#கோயம்புத்தூரில் மேகமூட்டமாக வெப்பம் சற்று குறைவாகவே இருந்தது. #சேலம் (4 சதவீதம்) பெரும்பாலும் வெப்பமாகவும், தெளிவான வானிலை நிலவும்; பொள்ளாச்சி (48 சதவீதம்) மற்றும் வால்பாறை (34 சதவீதம்) மேகமூட்டமாக காணப்படும்.

 

கிழக்கு இந்தியாவில் சுறுசுறுப்பான வானிலை

 

கிழக்கில், வங்காள விரிகுடாவிலிருந்து வீசும் கீழைக்காற்று மற்றும் மேலைக்காற்றின் தொடர்ச்சியான சங்கமம், கிழக்கு இந்தியா மீது பரவலான மழை அல்லது இடியுடன் கூடிய மழையை கொடுக்கும் மற்றும் மத்திய இந்தியாவில் ஆங்காங்கே மழை அல்லது இடியுடன் கூடிய மழை இன்று முதல் சனிக்கிழமை வரை நீடிக்கும்.

 

மேகங்கள் நேற்று தமிழக உள்மாவட்டங்களுக்கு பயனித்தது. ஆனால் இன்று அந்நிகழ்வு இருக்காது.

 

உங்கள் ஊரில் வானிலை எப்படி இருக்கிறது? படங்கள், வீடியோக்கள் மற்றும் கருத்துக்களை ட்விட்டரில் @businessline மற்றும் @vinsonkurian என்ற முகவரியில் பகிருங்கள். இந்த நாள் இனிதாகட்டும்.

 

 

 

