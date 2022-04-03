The Godfather has some timeless lessons for marketers

This year, we mark the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest movies ever made — “The Godfather”. Released in 1972, this is a story about a Mafia family and organised crime. I first watched the film while I was in college and have seen it several times since. It never fails to amaze me, with its brilliant craft, superb storytelling and raw energy. No wonder the movie was such a remarkable success, won several Oscars, and established new benchmarks.

Filmmakers have learnt a lot from The Godfather, but I think marketers can pick up many learnings too. Brands, like movies, live and breathe in consumers’ minds. Hence, some of the principles that govern their successes are similar. Here are a few of my learnings.

Deep category expertise

The Godfather was so successful because it provides such an intimate and detailed glimpse into the workings of the Mafia, a world which is otherwise closed to us. This was only possible because Mario Puzo, the author of the book on which the movie was based, conducted thorough research for several years into organised crime syndicates in America. He understood the nuances of how the Mafia worked, before he wrote the story and screenplay. This enabled him to paint a defining portrait of a secret and violent world. So real and compelling was this portrait that two mob gangsters approached Puzo soon after the film had been released, demanding to know his sources.

As marketers, we need to develop similar deep category expertise too, before we can hope to create a great brand. Only when we understand our category in detail — including its history, usage, semiotics, product attributes, supply chain, the role it serves in consumers’ lives and society — can we craft an offering that consumers will fall in love with and stay loyal with.

Conviction and belief

Francis Ford Coppola was signed on by Paramount Pictures to direct The Godfather. The magic of the film is testimony to his vision and conviction. Take for instance how he decided on the actor who would play the character of Michael Corleone, a pivotal lead role in the movie. Michael’s transformation from being a young member of the family to becoming a ruthless Mafia boss is the backbone of the film’s storyline.

Paramount executives wanted well-known actors such as Robert Redford or Warren Beatty to take on this role. However, Coppola did not agree, and chose a relatively unknown 31-year-old actor Al Pacino. He had seen Al Pacino act in an earlier movie and was convinced that he could play best the character of Michael — an authentic Sicilian American who has good intentions to begin with, but rapidly descends into becoming a mobster. Coppola has said in an interview, “When I kept reading the Godfather book, I kept imagining him. I didn’t have a second choice. It was, for me, always Al Pacino. That’s the reason why I was so tenacious about getting him to play Michael.” Al Pacino went on to deliver a brilliant performance, which is now the stuff of legend.

Marketers too need to develop such strong conviction when they take key decisions relating to their brands — whether it be the value proposition, core product, packaging, advertising or choice of brand ambassador. In some cases, such conviction comes entirely from data, and, in other cases, intuition and judgement play an important role. Marketers also need to stand up for and tenaciously pursue their convictions, even if this is not aligned to popular thinking within the company. After all, they are the directors of their brands.

Compelling storytelling

The Godfather is perhaps the best cinematic example of magnificent storytelling that captivates our minds. The movie narrates its story in an epic sweep, which has scenes of graphic violence, alternating with warm portraits of family bonding. The narration is dramatic, visually unforgettable and authentic. Consider for example the iconic scene where the bloody head of a racehorse is placed on the bedpost of a Hollywood producer, to scare him out of his wits. Coppola used a real head of a horse sourced from a slaughterhouse. He did this because he felt a fake head would just not deliver the required effect.

The storytelling also comes to life through wonderful acting and memorable dialogues. Who can forget Marlon Brando’s classic line that radiates the power of the Corleone family — “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse”?

Marketers should take an evening out with their teams to watch this movie, and then discuss it, just to enhance their understanding of the techniques of superb storytelling. Storytelling is at the heart of building great brands, because consumers buy into authentic compelling stories and not merely into products or services.

The Godfather was a marvelous piece of art as well as a huge commercial success. Our brands too can aspire to be both.

******

Harish Bhat is Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. These are his personal views.