Advait Infratech said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China’s Jiangsu HuaDe Hydrogen Energy Technology Co for setting up a fuel cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The design will be developed by the HuaDE with technology vested with it. Advait will manufacture the fuel cell systems in India, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

“The aim of this collaboration is to capture a sizeable market of pure hydrogen and city gas-based fuel cell systems in India. With the increasing demand for clean energy solutions in India, the partnership between Advait and HuaDe is expected to create a significant impact on the country’s energy landscape,” it added.

The fuel cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat will use the latest technology and equipment. Advait’s strong presence in India’s infrastructure sector and HuaDe’s expertise in fuel cell technology are expected to create a winning combination driving the growth.

“We believe that this collaboration will help us leverage HuaDe’s expertise in fuel cell technology and our strong market presence to capture a sizeable market share of fuel cell systems in India,” Advait Infratech MD Shalin Sheth said.

This partnership is in line with Advait’s commitment to a building sustainable infrastructure in India. The fuel cell manufacturing facility is expected to create new jobs and contribute to the economic growth, he added.

Green Hydrogen

Last month, the company has been awarded a green hydrogen project by the state-run THDC India. The pilot project is aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of using hydrogen as a medium for storing renewable electricity.

Advait Infratech will set up a 300 kilowatt (KW) electrolyzer and a 70 KW fuel cell, generating 70 KW of electricity for continuous 12 hours. This electricity will be used for THDC India’s domestic consumption.

The project will store excess electricity generated from the solar panels on-site in the form of hydrogen, which can be used later when the demand exceeds the supply. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.