‘Apple supports one million jobs in India’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Apple’s Vice-President of Product Operations, Priya Balasubramaniam, said that Apple supports around one million jobs in India, including the company’s own employees, people engaged in the growing iOS app economy and supply partners. She was speaking at the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit.
She added that the tech company is investing significantly in Indian market to expand Apple’s reach and engage with more local suppliers. Apple started manufacturing iPhones in 2017 at a facility in Bengaluru, and since then it has expanded facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai, manufacturing several iPhone models for the domestic market and for export.
“Apple had established its online store in India, offering a full range of the company’s products and services directly to Indian customers. We are looking forward to expanding further with physical retail stores, too,” said Balasubramaniam.
Further, talking about the rapid transformation in the manufacturing industry, Balasubramaniam said that manufacturing is being transformed by new technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality 3-D printing.
“What they add up to is the new form of manufacturing. Some call it Industry 4.0, we call it smart manufacturing.”
Sharing more context on how Apple looks at smart manufacturing, she noted that instead of using expensive optical inspection machines to measure part dimensions for quality assurance, one could use an iPhone’s 14 bionic chipset and camera to run machine vision algorithms.
“In milliseconds, we can capture product deviations. In the past workers needed to be on the factory floor to measure performance metrics. Now, with connectivity and data analytics, we can track these metrics in real-time from anywhere in the world. We can now develop predictive models that anticipate issues, and we can proactively implement corrective actions, without slowing productivity,” she added.
One of the projects that Apple is piloting in India as part of its smart manufacturing vision is called station monitoring with video ML. This project allows remote monitoring and control of production, which increases productivity.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...