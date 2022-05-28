hamburger

Astral Limited Q4 net profit at ₹144 crore

BL Ahmedabad Bureau | Updated on: May 28, 2022

Board recommends 175% final dividend

Astral Limited registered a consolidated net profit of ₹144 crore on revenues from operations at ₹1,391 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the full year ended, consolidated net profit stood at ₹490 crore as against ₹408 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹4,394 crore for the year under review as against ₹3,176 crore in the previous year.

EBITDA for the pipes business for 2021-22 increased 19.3 per cent to ₹662 crore as against ₹555 crore in the previous year. The adhesives business of the company reported an EBITDA of ₹129 crore as against ₹114 crore in the previous year, indicating a growth of 13 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend for the fiscal 2021-22 at 175 per cent or ₹1.75 per equity share of ₹1 each (face value). Astral Limited shares gained 1.6 per cent to close at ₹1,690.85 on BSE Friday.

Published on May 28, 2022
companies
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
