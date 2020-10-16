Audi launches its most affordable SUV, Audi Q2, in India

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Audi India on Friday launched the Audi Q2 at a price range of ₹34,99,000 to ₹48,89,000 (ex-showroom). The Q2 is an entry-level model in the ‘Q’ range of SUVs and is the most affordable SUV from Audi India.
The Audi Q2 is imported to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).
“The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season. The characterful design, plush interior and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive. The 190hp, 2.0-TFSI engine, Progressive Steering and quattro make every drive an exciting one,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
Audi India has offered an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ package that comes bundled with a 5-year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years road side assistance.
It is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out a 190hp.
“With Progressive Steering, quattro all-wheel drive and sporty dimensions, this is a car that offers excellent driving dynamics and courtesy Audi Drive Select, you can customize the driving experience to your liking,” the company claimed.
“Our sixth launch for the year — the Audi Q2 is another solid step in our endeavour to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from the Audi portfolio,” said Dhillon.
