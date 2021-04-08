Coal India achieves capex growth of 109 per cent in FY21

Following the central government’s directive to increase capital expenditure to boost the economy and backed by investments in heavy earthmoving machinery and land, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered around 109 per cent growth in capex in FY21.

The state-owned miner entailed a total capital expenditure of ₹13,115 crore in 2020-21, compared with ₹6,270 crore during the previous fiscal.

The growth in capex comes amid the Covid slump and at a time when the centre had advised CPSEs of the country to scale up their expenditure to boost the economy, said a press statement issued by the company.

In January this year, the country’s largest miner had scaled up its capital expenditure budget by an additional ₹3,000 crore, revising it to ₹13,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal. This was a 30 per cent jump over its original capex target of ₹10,000 crore for FY-21.

Capex funding

“The entire capital expenditure was funded through internal resources. Capex growth during all the four quarters of FY-21 was significantly higher compared to the previous year. Progressive up to December-20 also our capex utilization was more than what was mandated by Ministry of Coal,” a senior company official said in the statement.

Procurement of heavyearth moving machinery at ₹3,453 crore topped the list of capex heads, followed by land at ₹2,470 crore.

Capex in joint ventures, in proportion to CIL’s shareholding, such as Talcher Fertilizers Ltd and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd accounted for ₹2,194 crore. CIL’s coal evacuation initiatives include setting up coal handling plants, silos and constructing sidings accounted for ₹1,398 crore. This apart, the company spent close to ₹1166 crore on rail corridors and railway lines.

“The high capex will yield positive results to the company in ensuing years in terms of production and coal transportation,” the official said.