Craze Biscuits to re-enter Kerala in new flavours

Craze Biscuits, once a dominant brand in Kerala, is set to re-enter the market backed by new investor Azzco Global Group, which has interests in retail hyper-markets in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, chairman of the group, said the company has set up a one-lakh-plus sqft food factory at KSIDC Industrial Park at Kinaloor in Kozhikode.

It has invested ₹100 crore and plans to invest ₹50 crore more.

The product will be launched in 22 flavours, with new variants every three months, he added.

To be initially sold in Kerala, it targets pan-India reach by 2023. The variants include caramel fingers, cardamom fresh, coffee marie, thin arrowroot, cashew cookies, and butter cookies.

The Kerala government has extended support to the factory, which will create direct and indirect employment for more than 500 people, he said.